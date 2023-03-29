A Florence Electricity Department worker pieces some items together on a trailer before giving it to his co-workers to attach a power line to a new pole on Sky Park Road in east Florence Tuesday morning. [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]
FLORENCE — As Florence Utilities crews continued working to restore remaining outages Tuesday, Mother Nature played another cruel hoax by taking down some additional lines.
On Tuesday morning, some 2,800 customers were without power, but strong winds throughout the day brought down more trees and caused additional outages, bringing that number up to nearly 3,000 total, Electricity Department Manager Mary McDuffa said.
Friday night's severe storm that included an EF-2 tornado produced heavy damage and left some 23,000 customers without power, McDuffa said.
Since then, crews have been working overtime, with many workers stopping only to get some sleep before returning to the job.
The Electricity Department sent out a notice Tuesday morning that 2,800 customers remained without power, but McDuffa said the additional outages boosted that number.
“We know power outages are incredibly inconvenient, and we are working as quickly and safely as we can to get service restored,” she said. “We work hard to maintain a resilient distribution system, but it is difficult to prevent outages during an event like this.”
National Weather Service data from Tuesday showed sustained winds in the mid-teens throughout the afternoon, with gusts near 30 mph. That was too much for some trees that already were distressed from heavy winds this year, especially with loose soil from recent rains.
McDuffa said Athens Utilities, Huntsville Utilities, Muscle Shoals Electric Board, Russellville Electric Board, Scottsboro Electric Power Board, Tishomingo County Electric Power Association and Tree Pro are assisting Florence.
Additional help will arrive today from Sheffield and Tuscumbia utilities, she said.
McDuffa said some customers could be without power until late next week.
"That's the worst-case scenario," she said.
This is the second time in March that crews have had to restore power after multiple outages from a major storm. A powerful windstorm that brought gusts up to 73 mph on March 3 was the culprit earlier this month. Utilities workers said some poles and lines they are replacing this week are new ones they had put in place after the March 3 storm.
