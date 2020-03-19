Parks and recreation officials in the Shoals urge residents to use caution when it comes to visiting local public parks, especially those with playgrounds.
Being outside in the fresh air is an attraction as we move into the spring season, but officials stress that protective protocols should be followed during this public health crisis period.
On Tuesday, with many area schools already dismissed after Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency, local parks and playgrounds were busy.
"That wasn't something we wanted to see, but there was more activity in our parks than I've seen in a long time," said Florence Parks and Recreation Director Tina Kitchens.
On Wednesday, Kitchens said playgrounds across the city were closed and city officials asked that people honor the 6-foot social distancing protocol while using the parks which can't be closed.
"The parks will remain open but we just need people to use common sense and not congregate in groups," Kitchens said.
"Even if we were to lock the gates, people would still get in," she added. "It's also hard to monitor the playgrounds, but we're asking people to just move along when we see them on playground equipment."
Keeping surfaces sanitized, even surfaces outdoors, is part of the city's precautionary measures as the coronavirus pandemic unfolds.
In Tuscumbia, Parks and Recreation officials said people are utilizing the parks, and that wasn't unexpected once school was out.
"We understand that people need to get out and get fresh air and relieve this tension, so the parks will remain open, but we're suspending amusement rides and encouraging people to just be smart," said Parks and Recreation Director Joel Kendrick.
"There's really no way we can close playgrounds, but I'd recommend avoiding those areas," he said. "When people are out and about, at a park or wherever, they need to keep hand sanitizer with them and use it."
The viral pandemic has resulted in other operational changes for parks and recreational areas.
In Muscle Shoals, though parks and playgrounds aren't closed, the indoor gymnasiums are.
Muscle Shoals officials said no activities or facility rentals are being booked at least until April 6, at which time the situation will be re-evaluated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.