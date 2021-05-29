200423 Garbage Collection 5
A garbage truck backs up into a cul-du-sac as it moves through a neighborhood in 2020 and collects garbage in Tuscumbia. Some garbage routes in the Shoals may be affected by the Memorial Day holiday. [FILE/MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]

 MATT MCKEAN

The Lauderdale County Landfill will be closed Monday and garbage collection services will be delayed one day next week due to the Memorial Day holiday, Solid Waste Manager Tom Smith said.

russ.corey@timesdaily.com

or 256-740-5738. Twitter

@TD_.RussCorey

