MUSCLE SHOALS — Employees of Simply Hair salon say they'll be working until the Alabama Board of Cosmetology tells them to close.
As COVID-19 continues to spread, salons and barbershops in other parts of the state are closing their doors in an attempt to flatten the curve.
There have been no reported cases of the coronavirus in Colbert or Lauderdale counties.
The Alabama Board of Cosmetology, as of Thursday, had ordered salons in Tuscaloosa, Walker, Shelby, Blount, and St. Clair counties to close.
All shops and salons in the affected counties are now prohibited from performing services on clients until further notice.
Simply Hair stylist Charlene Talley said her shop is committed to staying open as long as customers are booking appointments and the cosmetology board doesn't force a closure.
"We're committed to working as long as we can," Talley said. "This is our living, and if we don't work, we don't get paid."
