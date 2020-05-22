Rain chances are in the forecast throughout the long Memorial Day weekend, but that does not mean it will be a weekend washout.
Meanwhile, expect temperatures to edge nearer to summer-like numbers as they reach the mid- to upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s.
"It looks like a weak boundary is going to be near the area, or just north of the area and into central Tennessee," said Kurt Weber, meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Huntsville. "That will probably be the focus for scattered and even widespread showers."
Today will see a 60% chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m., and a high near 83, according to the weather service forecast. Rainfall amounts could be between one-fourth and one-half of an inch.
Rain chances drop to 20% tonight.
There is a 50% chance of rain Saturday, a 40% chance Sunday and a 60% chance on Memorial Day, the forecast states.
Rain chances diminish during the nights with none expected Saturday night. Sunday night there's a 20% chance, which increases to 40% Monday night.
The highs will be around 86 to 87 degrees Saturday through Monday with lows all weekend nights around 67.
"It's going to be humid," Weber said.
However, this year's temperatures won't touch the ones during Memorial Day weekend 2019, which set records.
The temperature was 97 on Saturday of that weekend, 98 on Sunday and 97 on Memorial Day. All three set or tied a record high for their date, according to the weather service.
The average high for this time of year is around 83 degrees with the average low near 61, according to weather service data.
