Authorities are stressing the slogan, "Turn around, don't drown" as floodwaters continue to rise in the Shoals.
Various locations are closed due to flooding. Those include Commerce Street in Florence, Wildwood Park, McFarland Park, the underpass beneath Mitchell Boulevard coming off O'Neal Bridge, Commerce Street and the Cypress Creek kayak launch, according to Florence police.
In addition, Lauderdale 462 and 458 are closed, Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency Director Grabryan said.
Colbert EMA Director Michael David Smith said workers continue pumping water from Cassie Davis Street in Leighton but there are no additional closings this morning.
Authorities said even if a road is not closed, do not attempt to drive over it if water is over it.
"It's not worth the risk," Grabryan said. "Also, please stay off the river and creeks until we get past all of this. You're not only risking your only life, but putting emergency responders at risk."
Rain is in the forecast throughout the week and additional flooding is expected, officials said.
