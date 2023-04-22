FLORENCE — Cleanup efforts from storms that tore through the Shoals in March are ongoing and in many cases are tougher than they must be for city and county crews who've been working overtime to haul away the overabundance of trees and brush.
Lauderdale County officials say companies came from all around, even out of state from as far as Texas, to help with the cleanup. But many of those companies have failed to follow through with work as promised.
"They're coming in and cutting people's trees and putting them by the road all throughout the county, instead of hauling them off like they're legally supposed to be doing," said Brenda Bryant, Lauderdale County's administrator. "It makes it very hard on our crews, but the worst part is that they're taking advantage of our residents by not following through with the hauling after they've been paid to do it."
Bryant said the county is limited in the size of trees it can pick up, and in some cases the trees are too large for their equipment to handle.
"The county is doing a great job in getting to all this brush but we're also having to run up to six loads a day and work on Saturday because we only have two trucks."
Lauderdale Solid Waste Director Tom Smith said his crews are doing their best to get to all roadside brush but often it hasn't even been put out by the road.
"There are a lot of mad people and rightfully so," Smith said. "These contractors are supposed to be cleaning up and hauling off, period. Most local contractors are doing right by people, but these storm chasers coming in here are causing problems for everyone."
Smith said the county has been willing to haul brush (left by contractors) if the property owner can get it to the road.
"We're really grateful for the local companies doing it the right way," Smith added, meaning that they cut and haul off the debris themselves.
Markus Clemmons, co-owner of Clemmons and Mason Logging and Excavating, said his company has been working six to seven days a week since the storms hit.
"It's part of our job to haul it off for the property owner after we go in and clean up," he said. "We have a pit that we haul to and some goes to the landfill, but it's always hauled away from the owner's property."
Cities across the Shoals are dealing with the same issues.
Sheffield, one of the hardest hit areas in Colbert County, has also been running cleanup crews constantly.
"We're pretty sure we've had companies coming in and cutting up trees, then leaving them by the road for our city employees to pick up," said Mayor Steve Stanley. "It's not right, but it's hard to prove so our only option is to pick it up."
Legal ramifications for such companies would have to be handled through civil action.
St. Florian Police Chief Curtis McCluskey said he's aware of several cases where residents were left with brush and trees after entering into agreements with companies, either in writing or verbally, with the understanding the companies would haul away the brush.
"I hate it because we have a lot of great folks who've been taken advantage of," he said. "It's private property and there's just not a lot we can do for them. We can only get involved if they block roadways or public rights-of-way with the brush and debris."
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.