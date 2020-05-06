A local service sorority has delivered a big dose of caring to local health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.
Several members of the Alpha Pi Chi national service sorority's Florence Kappa Pi chapter spent part of their day Tuesday delivering care packages of snacks and notes of encouragement to the area's three hospitals — Helen Keller, Shoals and North Alabama Medical Center.
The group's philanthropic mission includes providing scholarships to graduating seniors, cancer awareness, and support and service to other local help organizations.
"It was just really laid on my heart to do something for these selfless health care workers," said Natalie Gordon, Kappa Pi second vice president.
"They were all so appreciative of the care packages. They came outside to meet us, and the Helen Keller employees made us the most beautiful 'thank you' sign. It was very touching.
"We just want them to know they aren't forgotten and we appreciate what they do," Gordon said.
