FLORENCE — It's an impressive list of deployments.
Arcadia, Florida, following a hurricane; Selma after a tornado; Limestone County on the heels of a severe storm, and now the Shoals.
Those are the most recent locations volunteers with Alabama's branch of Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief have deployed.
"And that's just since October," said Mark Wakefield, state director of the group. "That's typical, especially in north Alabama where there's a lot of wind and tornado damage."
The organization travels to locations impacted by disasters to provide free assistance. That includes repairs and rebuilding, as well as food, water, childcare, showers and laundry service, according to the state chapter's website.
Volunteers are in the Shoals this week in their yellow shirts, hats and hard hats, clearing downed trees from yards. They bring their own equipment, including chainsaws and heavy equipment.
"We are here to help," Wakefield said Tuesday from the Woodmont Baptist Church East Campus, which is their headquarters for their stay here.
He said volunteers bring their own sleeping bags, mats or cots and sleep at the church. They also have a mobile unit where they can shower and do laundry.
Forrest Wright, a local resident and member of the organization, said it is important for the group to be able to go to locations and help. He said the communities where they volunteer are going through enough without having to worry about caring for the volunteers.
"We are able to be self-sufficient, and that's important," Wright said.
They have traveled to numerous places with some having been all over the country.
For Wright, who is used to traveling to locations with the group, this deployment is a bit more personal.
"You hate to have to do it locally, because that means local people are hurting," he said.
Wright, the retired former Shoals Economic Development Authority president, said the volunteer group's focus is on reaching out and helping people during what often is among the worst moments of their lives.
"I find it real rewarding when dealing with folks who are widowed or single parents and they don't know what to do," he said. "Some people in disasters are retired or on a fixed income and don't have money in their budget for something like this."
Along with helping through work, they also tend to bring love, assurance and comfort by their presence.
"We can talk with them, and it gives them confidence to move forward," Wright said. "We do a lot of listening."
Arley residence Dave Guiser traveled to the Shoals after completing a training course that the organization requires.
"This is rewarding," Guiser said. "I've always wanted to do it, and this is my first trip."
The training includes using a chainsaw. Wright said many people know how to do that already, but the training goes beyond that because there must be an awareness that people are working around you. In addition, crew members often find themselves in situations where trees have been brought down by violent winds and tornadoes, and it is important to learn how and where to safely cut when trees are stacked on each other.
Bear Creek resident Ricky Benford said he hasn't completed chainsaw training, but he said that he still has an essential job.
"I'm their pilot," Benford said. "They cut it and I pile it."
He said the group's model of service is an effort to bring a Christ-like example.
"That's the big reason we do it," Benford said.
Guiser nodded in agreement.
"Actions," Guiser added. "Walk it instead of just talk it."
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.