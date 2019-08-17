Need a reason to visit Florence?
"Southern Living" magazine recently gave five reasons in the article "Why You Should Plan a Weekend in Florence, Alabama."
Among the activities listed as must do's is to have dinner at Odette; to stay at the GunRunner; to have coffee at Rivertown; to tour Muscle Shoals Sound Studio; and to check out the fashion scene.
The whimsical article depicts dozens of sites, attractions and quirks only found in Florence, such as a who's who among the musical elite gathering on Saturday mornings for coffee at Rivertown, or catching internationally acclaimed fashion designer Billy Reid shooting hoops at the Shoals YMCA.
Florence-Lauderdale Tourism President/CEO Rob Carnegie said travel articles about the Florence area continue to bring in visitors, from those simply curious about the city hedged by the majestic Tennessee River to those led by an adventurous itinerary.
"Articles like this give great description and tell our story, giving a good sampling of what we have to offer our visitors," Carnegie said. "It gives people just enough information to get them here where they'll experience some really great things."
The article can be found at southernliving.com/travel/florence
