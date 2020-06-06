Southwire has been selected as a 2020 "U.S. Best Managed Company."
The company based in Carrollton, Georgia, has an Armoring Plant located in Florence.
“For seven decades, we have delivered high-quality products and service to our customers and treated our employees with utmost gratitude and respect. We continue to be guided by strict ethical standards, environmental stewardship and a focus on giving back to the local community, and these commitments have undoubtedly brought us to where we are today and contributed to this tremendous honor,” said Rich Stinson, Southwire’s president and CEO.
The "U.S. Best Managed Companies" program, which is sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, began in 2008 and has expanded into 21 countries worldwide.
The program seeks to recognize and honor private companies for their management skills and practices.
To participate, companies must be headquartered in the U.S. and have annual revenues of at least $250 million. Honorees are then selected from the pool of applicants based on their overall business performance and industry-leading practices among the four evaluation criteria — strategy, execution, culture and financials.
Southwire is among only 27 honorees selected by an external, independent panel of judges, and those honorees represent a number of different industries, including consumer goods, energy and industrials, financial services, healthcare, technology and more.
Some of the business practices that led to Southwire’s receipt of the award include the development and communication of a ONE Southwire strategy; a long-lasting commitment to innovation; sound financial decision-making; and a culture that emphasizes sustainability for its customers, employees, communities and the environment.
“We are proud to be among the 27 companies chosen to receive this award,” said Guyton Cochran, Southwire executive vice president and CFO. “Receiving this recognition is a team effort. This is an achievement that our entire organization can celebrate, and we are thankful for everything that our hard-working and dedicated employees have done throughout the years to help make this possible.”
