FLORENCE — James Moore was surrounded Thursday by some 20 relatives, including several who had dipped into the Tennessee River for a refreshing break from the heat.
For the Moores, the "Spirit of Freedom" Festival is a family tradition.
"We got here around 9:30 or 10 this morning," he said while seated among a group that enjoyed the shade of a tree at the beach area of McFarland Park.
"We love the fireworks and just being out at the river, letting the kids play, and meeting different people from different areas," Moore said.
The "Spirit of Freedom" returned to the park after a year without its existence. The 2018 Independence Day celebration included fireworks and music, but was not the usual festival.
This year, the city of Florence, University of North Alabama and Singing River Media Group teamed up for the event, which retained the "Spirit of Freedom" name.
Singing River Media includes WLAY, WVNA, WMSR and WMXV radio stations. The company had been Urban Radio Broadcasting Co. before Mike and Kevin Self purchased it.
Urban Radio used to sponsor the celebration and Kevin Self said that tradition is back, with organizers planning on restoring it to what the Shoals traditionally has experienced.
In 1983, Dave Morrow and Self put together the first Spirit event, Self said. The previous year, they held something in conjunction with the Helen Keller Festival.
"I believe Travis Wammack was the first headliner and we had a great crowd," Self said. "And we knew then it was a big thing. We intend to grow this back to the prominence it deserves.
"It's gratifying to have it back under our umbrella, and be able to give everyone an event the Shoals deserves. Next year's will be bigger, and the following year's will be bigger than that."
He said the fireworks show is a big part of the appeal of the festival, but the notion of having "just a down-to-earth Shoals Southern atmosphere" adds immensely to the enjoyment.
Mike and Brittany May spent the afternoon and evening under a tent they had set up along the riverside across from the Sheffield bluffs.
Mike May said it is close to the fireworks, and the bluffs provide a sound bonus during the firework show. "We like the percussion off the cliff," he said, as the couple's children, Kyndal and Kayden, relaxed nearby.
Not far from them, Greg Ratcliff, Jay Ferguson and Scott Ferguson were beneath their tent taking in the river scenery as a steady breeze helped reduce the impact of the 100-degree heat index.
"As long as the weather holds out, this will be a good day," said Ratcliff, who, along with Jay Ferguson, traveled from Bluefield, Virginia, to visit relatives.
Scott Ferguson said he has lived in the Shoals for six years.
"We didn't know about this the first year that we went to see the fireworks," he said. "Then we came down the next year and we enjoyed it."
He said he learns more secrets to enjoying the festival each year. "We didn't have tents the first year, but we've evolved."
