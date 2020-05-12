FLORENCE — The Spirit of Freedom Celebration is moving from July 4 to Veterans Day this year.
The 39th annual celebration, which traditionally is on Independence Day, will be on Nov. 11 at McFarland Park, organizers said.
Florence officials and event sponsor Singing River Media Group made the decision to postpone due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mike Self, president and general manager of Singing River Media Group, said a great deal of planning goes into the event, and this move is best for the safety of attendees.
“Planning for an event this size is difficult even in the best of times," Self said. "Because of the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic the best option was to postpone the event. This gives us time to let the virus run its course and get a good understanding of what safety measures we may need to put into the event.
"Weather in the Shoals is generally great in October and early November and we’re looking forward to a successful celebration to honor America and veterans.”
