FLORENCE — The tradition of the "Spirit of Freedom" Celebration returns to McFarland Park Thursday with live music and a fireworks display.
Officials with the city, University of North Alabama and Singing River Media Group are teaming up for the event.
Singing River Media includes WLAY, WVNA, WMSR and WMXV radio stations. The company had been Urban Radio Broadcasting Co. before Mike and Kevin Self purchased it.
The 2018 Independence Day celebration was not called the "Spirit of Freedom" due to trademark reasons. Instead, it was rolled into the city's year-long bicentennial celebration.
The "Spirit of Freedom" celebration had been part of Independence Day at McFarland Park for 36 years prior to that. With Singing River's involvement this year, the event's iconic name returns.
"This group has done it for years and has all the expertise," Mayor Steve Holt said. "They own the 'Spirit of Freedom' name, so we'll call it that again. I'm excited to have them because they've done it so many years, they know what to do."
He said Mike and Kevin Self approached him about renewing the tradition of the festival.
"They came to see me and said they had purchased Singing River Group and that they want to do this again," Holt said. "I was thrilled."
The park is open throughout the holiday as always and vendors will be there, as well. Musical performances begin at 4 p.m., city officials said.
Performers include Jeff Hornbuckle, Anna Kate Warner, Lucero Adame, Natalie Robertson and Lori Simmons/Jim Stanphill, according to a release from the city.
Deja vu takes the stage as the headliner at 6:45 p.m. and the fireworks show begins at 9 p.m.
Alcohol is prohibited at McFarland Park and tents are not be allowed on the main lawn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.