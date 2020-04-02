Spring normally is the season that gives a sense of renewal, but this year the COVID-19 pandemic overshadows everything else that is occurring.
Still, the combination of people spending a great deal of time at home with time on their hands and colorful spring blooms have some heading to the nurseries.
Porter's Garden Center in Muscle Shoals is open and busy.
Owner Patricia Porter said certain measures have been taken to assure safety of employees and customers, such as observing all social distancing recommendations; keeping surfaces sanitized constantly; and only conducting business in open spaces.
The gift shop on the two-acre property is closed.
“We’re letting people call in their order and give credit numbers over the phone and we’ll load the order in their car,” she said. “When customers come to the register, we don’t handle their cards at all.”
Porter said the business has been busier than usual. She attributes that to the fact that gardening is an outside activity that people can still enjoy without fear.
“With more people staying at home now, there’s a greater need to get outside, and this is something they can definitely do without risk,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of people coming for tomatoes and other plants for their gardens. I believe more people are creating their own gardens now.”
As for remaining open in the midst of an ever-changing pandemic climate, Porter said she can only say, “We’re open for now.”
“We’ve gone back and forth about closing, but we know it’s relaxing for people and it seems people need this right now. We’re exempt from having to shut down now, I guess for that very reason. It’s just one day at a time.”
Ken Irby, owner of Green Valley Nursery in Florence, said the combination of weather this year and people staying home has resulted in a slow season so far.
"Our traffic flow is one-third of what it typically is this time of year," Irby said. "It's been so rainy and there hasn't been much sunshine, so we're a little behind for the spring weather and the flowers and the plants to be at their peak. That, as well as the social distancing, have made a significant impact on our daily visits."
He said spring usually is the busiest time of year, but it's still early and he expects things to pick up.
"As soon as the temperatures get up above 60 degrees during the nighttime, our grass starts growing and plants start blushing and that creates activity," Irby said.
