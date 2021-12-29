Florence police officer Chad Breedwell, center, reads over a PowerPoint provided by the National Weather Service office in Huntsville as local officials and leaders are briefed on Tuesday at Florence City Hall about two systems of potentially severe storms that will enter the Shoals. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
As if the potential for serious thunderstorms that carry the possibility for tornadoes today and New Year's Day isn't enough of a frazzling forecast, a slight chance of wintry precipitation has been added for Sunday evening.
