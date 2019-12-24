The Shoals weather forecast is a wake-up call for anyone dreaming of a white Christmas this year.
In fact, the only real drama is whether the temperature will reach 70 degrees on Christmas Day.
"We have an abnormally strong high pressure system that is going to build in and warm those temperatures up," said Laurel McCoy, meteorologist for the National Weather Service's Huntsville office. "It's bringing in those warmer temperatures and clear skies. The highs on the 24th and 25th will be well above normal."
The forecast calls for a high today near 66 under sunny skies, according to the weather service. Winds virtually will be no factor. They will be out of the north and northeast at 5 mph early in the day, but will become calm.
Christmas Eve tonight will be partly cloudy with a low near 46.
Christmas day will see mostly sunny skies with a high near 68, the forecast states. To put that into perspective, that is the normal high for the last week of March, weather service data indicates. Winds will be out of the southeast around 5 mph.
Even Christmas night isn't that cold with the low only falling to 48 degrees, according to the forecast.
That sets up for an additional pleasant weather pattern through the week. The forecast calls for highs in the mid-60s Thursday and Friday, and upper 60s Saturday with lows each night around 50 degrees.
Very little rain is anticipated in the next few days with the only chances listed at 20% Friday night and 30% Saturday.
However, those chances increase to 60% Saturday night and Sunday, before dropping to 40% Sunday night and 20% Monday.
If the low temperatures go as forecast, it would mean the lows this week will be more along the normal high temperatures.
"For the Shoals, the normal for this time of year is a high of 51," McCoy said.
The normal low is 32 degrees, according to weather service data.
While it is oddly warm, the high temperatures will not break records, McCoy said. She said the warmest Christmas Eve and Christmas Day on record is 78 degrees. The Christmas Eve record was set in 1964 and the Christmas Day record was more recently, coming in 2016.
The coldest Christmas Eve occurred in 1989 when it fell to 2 degrees, according to weather service data. The coldest Christmas Day was in 1983 when it reached 1 degree.
The National Centers for Environmental Information issues a White Christmas forecast every year that gauges the statistical probability of snow in communities throughout the nation, based on years when it has snowed at least 1 inch on Christmas.
According to that, the Shoals has a 2% chance of a white Christmas on any given year.
It's safe to say this won't be a 2% year.
