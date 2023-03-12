alert centerpiece top story Spring walking tours begin April 1 in Tuscumbia and Sheffield By Lisa Singleton-Rickman Staff Writer Mar 12, 2023 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Walking tours will be each Saturday in April in Tuscumbia and Sheffield. [COURTESY] Picasa Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TUSCUMBIA — The Colbert County Tourism Office recently announced the state's free spring walking tours on Saturday mornings in Sheffield and Tuscumbia throughout the month of April.Both cities kick off tours on April 1. The last walking tour will be April 29.Tours begin at 10 a.m. and offer a unique opportunity to explore the history and architecture of some of Alabama's most historic towns.Knowledgeable guides will teach visitors about the local history, culture and architecture.The Tuscumbia tours depart from Coldwater Coffee and Mercantile, while the Sheffield tours depart from Sheffield City Hall.Both tours last 1 to 1½ hours. Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. lisa.singleton-rickman@TimesDaily.com or 256-740-5735. Twitter@TD _LSRickman. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tourism Job Market Unions Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Area storm shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Restaurant Health Ratings Shoals Birth Announcements Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGreenhill man faces attempted murder, arson chargesTuscumbia man faces sodomy, electronic solicitation chargesC. Henry CopelandShirley Williams SelfDwight Richard JefferiesTimesDaily moving to delivery by postal serviceJacob Christopher WilliamsBryce DavisSchool bus crash injures 4 in Colbert CountyMuscle Shoals Jail inmate dies from apparent suicide Images Videos CommentedTimesDaily moving to delivery by postal service (2)George Lindsey UNA Film Festival recognizes Alabama filmmakers (1)US is struggling for its very soul (1)Wright reflects on 100 years of life (1)Leighton woman found with a stolen truck, $20K of tools (1) Tweets from https://twitter.com/TimesDaily/lists/timesdaily Times Daily Online Poll Which breakfast food do you prefer? You voted: Pancakes: Waffles: Neither: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition E-Editions TimesDaily Click Here
