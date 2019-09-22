TUSCUMBIA — Sometimes an art exhibition oozes history and the, "Art and Tradition at Spruce Pine Pottery" is one of them.
The exhibition begins today at the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art and represents the various potteries once found throughout Alabama. The exhibition goes through Nov. 1.
The exhibition features pieces of the locally made art that celebrate the state's small family potteries like Spruce Pine Pottery that existed from 1913 to 1941.
The pottery existed under ownership and management of two different families, consecutively, including the founding George Mitchel Glover family and Gray Rauschenberg.
The intriguing stories of the two families, during their times of business ownership is of significance to the history of the pottery created and the pieces that survived and belong to collections today.
Tennessee Valley Art Association interim director Nancy Sanford said the pottery, since the closure of the business, has been shipped across the country and was scattered.
Some had a special interest in the pottery, like Alabama pottery collector Billy Weeks who made it his mission to collect all the Spruce Pine Pottery-produced pieces he could get.
Weeks' collection, about 50 pieces, was made available for the exhibition in conjunction with the state's bicentennial.
The Alabama State Council on the Arts, the Alabama Humanities Foundation and the Colbert and Franklin County Community Development commissions are sponsors.
Joey Brackner, the director of the Alabama Center for Traditional Culture, a division of the Alabama State Council on the Arts, said he and retiring TVAA Director Mary Settle Cooney have been discussing and hoping for the exhibit in Tuscumbia for the past 10 years.
Now, the time is right, he said.
"Spruce Pine pottery is not just functional but it is so beautiful and the history behind it makes it truly fascinating," Brackner said. "Much of it was so beautiful and made to be decorative and that's not necessarily what one would think of the pottery coming from that operation, at that time."
He said the pottery exhibit presents pottery forms and techniques developed by southern potters to attract customers in the early 20th century when sales of such items as stoneware storage jars, churns and chamber pots declined.
The proximity of the Shoals to Franklin County's Spruce Pine made the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art an obvious location for exhibition and, according to Cooney, "should generate a great deal of local interest."
"We're so thrilled to finally have this exhibition here and it certainly speaks to the wonderful art culture that has long existed right here," she said.
