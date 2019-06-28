ST. FLORIAN — Police Chief Jason Brewer has returned to work after a brief probation, officials said Thursday.
Town Councilman Jamie Eckl said Mayor Pam Stumpe told council members recently that Brewer had been suspended, but two days later said the chief had been placed on probation rather than suspended and that the probation period had ended.
Eckl said the explanation given to the council was that Brewer was on probation because he changed the door locks on his office where evidence is secured and did not provide the mayor with a key. He also turned off the mayor's access to text notifications of pages his department receives.
Stumpe had no comment on the matter. Brewer said he was not suspended but had no additional comment.
Attorney Ralph Holt represented Brewer in the matter and said Brewer was not suspended.
Holt said he believes Stumpe and Brewer consider the matter behind them.
"He's on active duty and he's the chief of police at St. Florian," Holt said. ""Both of them just want to work for the betterment of that community, which is really an outstanding place. They want to have, and will have, a good working relationship going forward."
Eckl said Brewer is "doing an excellent job" as chief.
"The chief has always done a great job," he said. "We've never had a problem with him before. Our police force is one of the best around and I think they are doing a great job."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.