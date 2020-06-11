ST. FLORIAN — The city closed on the sale of its old town hall Wednesday.
Hydraulic and Automated Systems, Inc. bought the building for $170,000, said Mayor Matthew Connolly, adding that the Town Council approved the purchase price.
"This gentleman came by and saw it was for sale," Connolly said. "He was born here and was trying to get back to the Florence area."
The company's owner, Rodney Isbell, said he was born in Florence and grew up in Memphis, Tennessee. He said he was ready to move back to his roots, and moved to the Happy Hollow area about six years ago.
"We are a sales, service and design company for industrial hydraulic equipment," Isbell said. "We are a manufacturer's representative for about 20 product lines — pumps, valves, cylinders, that kind of thing."
He said the company has been in business since 2000, and is expanding into north Alabama.
"We currently cover western Tennessee, northern Mississippi and eastern Arkansas," Isbell said.
He said the St. Florian office, which will employ three to four people, will serve as "sort of a staging area for parts and pieces," as well as a sales office for the north Alabama area as a lot of the company's work is done off-site.
"We deal with industrial steel mills, aluminium mills and pulp mills," Isbell said. "We travel to their sites."
Isbell said he hopes to open the doors in January 2021 after the building is remodeled to suit his needs.
