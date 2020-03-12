ST. FLORIAN — The police officer involved in a December shooting that injured a suspect has been fired.
The Town Council voted 4-2 Monday to terminate Zackary Tippett after a three-hour hearing in executive session, Mayor Matt Connolly said.
Tippett's attorney, James Irby, said they will appeal the decision to Lauderdale County Circuit Court.
Irby pointed out a Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office investigation found Tippett acted properly in the Dec. 21 incident, and a Lauderdale County grand jury did not indict him after reviewing evidence in the case.
"I thought they should have given officer Tippett a medal instead of firing him," he said.
However, Connolly said he recommended firing Tippett before the council's vote.
"Just because they failed to indict him didn't mean he wasn't subject to disciplinary actions through the town," the mayor said. "We felt there were some issues there. We fired him for actions unbecoming an officer."
Connolly said he cannot go into details on the personnel matter.
"I'd had a very lengthy conversation with Zak and he was afforded the opportunity to resign and he chose not to do that," he said.
The injured suspect was transported to Huntsville Hospital and released after two days, officials said.
Tippett was suspended with pay during the investigation, which is protocol for such a situation.
Lawrence County District Attorney Eric Jett presented the case to the grand jury after Lauderdale District Attorney Chris Connolly recused himself because he is related to Matt Connolly.
Jett said the shooting occurred after a chase that spanned some 20 locations where the suspect could have stopped. The suspect drove to a dead end and then turned toward Tippett, revved his engine and started driving toward him.
He said Tippett fired into the vehicle, with one bullet hitting the suspect in the upper arm and exiting through his right shoulder blade. A second bullet entered the suspect's mouth, knocking out a couple of teeth before exiting.
Jett said the vehicle driven by the suspect struck the patrol vehicle. Tippett was near the vehicle, but had been backing out of the way, or else he could have been hit along with the vehicle.
The suspect's vehicle then drove up onto a guy wire with his front end approximately 4 feet off the ground.
Irby said the "vast majority" of Monday's hearing was spent discussing the shooting incident. He said the town made the move to fire the officer to avoid future litigation in the matter.
Irby said Tippett did the right thing and followed his training. He said Tippett is a state police academy instructor and the town Police Department's firearms training officer.
"As long as the guy was driving in officer Tippett's direction and vicinity, the threat was real, and I think the grand jury understood that," he said.
A use-of-force expert testified during the hearing that Tippett's actions were reasonable, Irby said.
The attorney said he plans to include three U.S. Supreme Court cases on similar matters as part of his appeal.
"Four members of the St. Florian Town Council overruled the U.S. Supreme Court on three different cases when they fired officer Tippett," Irby said.
