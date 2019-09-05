MUSCLE SHOALS — The "Remembering Alex" St. Jude Family Fun Fair will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 14 inside gym 3 of the Muscle Shoals Recreation Center.
There will be arts and crafts, inflatables for kids, face painting, a photo booth, silent auction, food, and vendor booths. There will also be appearances by superheroes and princesses.
Admission is free for all games and activities, but donations will be accepted with all proceeds going to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in memory of Alex Denton, a Muscle Shoals toddler, diagnosed with leukemia in 2008.
He spent 14 months at St. Jude undergoing treatments. He died Sept. 11, 2009.
His family members have dedicated their lives to raising money for St. Jude to help find cures for pediatric cancers and other diseases affecting children.
