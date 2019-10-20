FLORENCE — The pastor of Greater St. Paul AME Church said he is praying for the person or people who broke into the church last week and took several items.
The Rev. Christopher Reeves said the church at 129 N. Cherokee St. was broken into sometime last week and they discovered it Thursday.
The burglars took a safe that contained checks but did not have cash, Reeves said.
"They also took two laptops out of my office and some perishable items like snacks and food out of our freezer," he said. "They kind of junked up my office. They looked through my drawers. I guess they were trying to see what they could find."
A television, DVD player and some jewelry also were taken, Reeves said.
He said they do not how the person or people got into the church but it could have been through a window into the pastor's study.
Reeves said he is thankful nobody was hurt.
"It's a good thing that nobody was at the church," he said. "There's no telling what could have happened had they been there."
Reeves said he is praying for the person or people who did this and forgives them. In a Facebook post Friday, he added cautionary commentary for those responsible.
"While I'm hurt that this would happen, I also know that Satan comes to kill, steal, and destroy," he posted. "If you know who did it, just let them know we are praying for them and the whooping that God gives is way worse than man."
