SHEFFIELD — After nine months of setbacks in the rebuilding of Stanfield's restaurant in Ford City, owners Brian and Vicky Stanfield are relocating the business to Sheffield in the former Outback Steakhouse building.
Work is already underway on the building with hopes of opening the doors in August. The original Stanfield's that opened two decades ago in Ford City burned on Aug. 3.
Outback moved from Sheffield to Florence.
"We're excited about the central location of the restaurant in Sheffield and hope we continue to have all our customers from the Ford City area as well," Vicky Stanfield said. "We truly feel like this building, this location, was a God thing."
Though the new building is considerably smaller than the former location, a revamped floor plan and iconic decor will be familiar to the restaurant's loyal followers.
Sheffield Mayor Ian Sanford called the relocation of the restaurant on Hatch Boulevard "a huge void filler in the perfect place."
