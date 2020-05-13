SHEFFIELD — Stanfield's owners Brian and Vicky Stanfield are gearing up to reopen the restaurant that became an icon in Ford City during its two decades in that community.
Nine months after a fire closed that location, the Stanfields have relocated their business to the former Outback Steakhouse building on Hatch Boulevard.
The couple also owns River Bottom Grille, located at Florence Harbor.
Fire swept through the Ford City restaurant on Aug. 3, destroying the contents and the building's infrastructure. After months of uncertainly, the couple learned the building was not salvageable and would have to be torn down.
Desperate to reopen, the couple was fighting against time as the insurance allowed only one year to do so.
The couple's daughter, Lindsey Stanfield Smith, the restaurant's operations manager, said the building in Sheffield "just sort of fell in our laps."
The couple's purchase of the building closed on Thursday and by Friday the inside was being gutted.
"We loved the building and the fact that it's centrally located," Smith said. "We're going to make it look more like us and not Outback. We're going to work on the floor plan and rework the whole thing.
"It's a smaller building so we can't seat as many as the old location, but we're going to make it as comfortable and inviting as we can," she said. "So many of our furnishings, like the old signs, burned, so it won't look the same exactly, but it's still us."
The menu will remain the same with a few added items, and the bakery will be there as well with specialty cakes and desserts.
"We're shooting to be open by August," Smith said. "There was never a thought of not reopening. This is what we do, and it's who we are."
When the restaurant does open, customers will be able to use online apps to order, or use a call-ahead seating app that allows them to track their time of seating via cellphone.
Vicky Stanfield said she's just happy progress is being made toward getting back in business. But she admits there's a disappointment factor.
"We really felt like we were disappointing all those loyal customers in the Ford City area who were like family to us, but we're hoping they'll still come to the new restaurant," she said.
"People can rest assured the food will be just the same, and all our managers are coming back as well as a lot of the young people who worked for us. Despite the change, there's going to be a lot of familiarity there."
Sheffield Mayor Ian Sanford said he couldn't be more thrilled to have the restaurant locate in the city. He's grateful for the family's vision and confidence in Sheffield.
"It will fill a huge void and is in a perfect place," Sanford said of Stanfield's. "I have no doubt they'll do extremely well there. They have excellent food with great variety and very reasonable prices. Their already large following will certainly grow due to this central location and highly traveled highway."
