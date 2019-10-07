Time is drawing near for Alabama's STAR ID requirement to kick in, and state officials are urging residents across the state to make the change.
Gov. Kay Ivey last week, along with Alabama Law Enforcement Secretary Hal Taylor, held a joint press conference stressing the Oct. 1, 2020, deadline for the new identification program.
On that date, residents will need the upgraded IDs — or a passport — to board domestic flights. The STAR ID will also be needed to enter certain federal buildings.
STAR ID is Alabama's version of the federal REAL ID program, which requires states to update the security of their driver's licenses.
In order to be issued a STAR ID, applicants must present four documents: verification of identity/date of birth, a Social Security card, and (two documents verifying address of principal residence.
STAR IDs will be issued only at Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver's License exam offices.
