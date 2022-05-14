Baker.jpg
"American Idol" finalist Cadence Baker will be the headlining act on June 24 at Spring Park in Tuscumbia as part of the annual Helen Keller Festival. [CADENCE BAKER]

TUSCUMBIA — Recent "American Idol" contestants and platinum album rock group Jefferson Starship will be among the talents to perform at Spring Park during the Helen Keller Festival on June 23 through June 26.

