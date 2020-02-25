TUSCUMBIA — A police involved shooting around 4 a.m. today that left one man dead has been turned over to state authorities for investigation, according to Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan.
Police responded to a call at Trenholm Heights Apartments at 3:55 a.m. on a call that reported a suspicious person banging on doors of multiple apartments.
According to a release issued by Logan, the individual fired on officers when they arrived at the scene and gunfire was exchanged. The man ran north from the apartments to a residence on South Mulberry Street.
The man's body was in the back yard of the 603 Mulberry Street residence.
Logan turned the investigation over to the State Bureau of Investigation. Officers were investigating at both scenes this morning.
Residents in the Trenholm Heights complex said they'd seen the man regularly in that area.
Logan has not released the man's name.
