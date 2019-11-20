Parole was denied Tuesday for an inmate convicted in a local case involving rape of a minor.
The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles denied parole for Jory Scott Wood on Tuesday.
Wood was sentenced to three years in prison in 2005 following his conviction for second-degree rape involving a 13-year-old girl in a Colbert County case.
Since that time, Wood has been convicted four times for violating the sex offender notification law. Those violations involved Colbert, Lauderdale and Franklin counties, according to the bureau.
Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said Tuesday this should be a message to sex offenders that the legal system keeps tabs on them to make sure they are meeting notification requirements.
"We always keep up with it," Williamson said. "I've got an officer who every day checks on sex offenders to make sure they're abiding by the rules and living like they're supposed to."
Today, the parole board considers a parole request for another local case involving Tanya Lynn Wiginton.
In December 2016, Wiginton was sentenced to seven years in prison on a conviction of second-degree rape. The sentence was split to time served and she was placed on probation. She had served two years in jail at the time.
Wiginton was indicted in April 2016 on 10 counts of second-degree rape. She pleaded guilty to one count, according to court records.
She was placed back into custody in 2018 because she failed to register and did not let her probation officer know where she was living, authorities said.
Wiginton was accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old boy who was a family friend. Investigators said the relationship allegedly had been going on for about three months.
Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said his department began an investigation after they were notified by the Franklin County Department of Human Resources.
Franklin County District Attorney Joey Rushing said they were faxing a letter to the bureau protesting Wiginton's parole. Rushing said criminals involved in sex crimes are among the "most dangerous" when it comes to becoming repeat offenders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.