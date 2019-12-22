TUSCUMBIA — The head of the Alabama Emergency Management Agency said Friday places like Colbert Heights benefit from a key aspect in coping with natural disasters — community cohesion.
EMA Director Brian Hastings also said he wants a change in attitude regarding handling major disasters. Rather than reacting to them, he wants Alabama to have a more proactive stance through aspects such as stronger building codes and a statewide notification system.
Hastings' comments came during a meeting with Colbert County officials at the county EMA office on the heels of Monday's EF-2 tornado that struck the Colbert Heights area.
He said he has been impressed by Colbert Heights residents during a tour Friday of the Colbert Heights tornado damage.
"The biggest indicator of whether you're going to recover is social cohesion: How tight is your neighborhood?" Hastings said.
"And we're very fortunate to have that in this case," Colbert Administrator Roger Creekmore replied.
Creekmore added the county is picking up debris and that likely will take some time.
"I figure we'll still be picking up debris this time next month," he said.
Colbert EMA Director Michael David Smith said 40 to 50 homes were affected by the tornado. He said all but two were insured.
Hastings said the Small Business Administration offers low-interest loans to assist with disaster relief. He said the threshold for that is about 26 homes in an area, so that is something to consider. However, all of those 26 must have major damage.
