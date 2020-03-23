MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Revenue announced today the deadline for filing state income tax forms has been extended to July 15, due to the coronavirus crisis.
In addition, taxpayers can defer state income tax payments to July 15, 2020, without penalties, Ivey and revenue officials said.
The deferment applies to individuals, trusts and estates, corporations and other non-corporate tax filers.
Corporate income tax, the Financial Institution Excise Tax and Business Privilege Tax are included in the exemption, officials said.
Last week, the Internal Revenue Service extended the filing and payment deadlines for federal taxes to July 15.
