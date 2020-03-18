The Alabama Department of Public Health has recommended that all non-urgent dental procedures between Thursday and April 10 be postponed.
The dental treatment protocol due to the COVID-19 pandemic calls for strict protocol for dental offices and staffs, including strict self-assessments daily before reporting to work, following CDC guidance on personal protective equipment, and rescheduling elective procedures.
Only urgent care needs are expected to be met during this time period.
The urgent care definition can be found online at ada.org/en/publications.
