SHEFFIELD — Amy Wasyluka, president of Alabama Democratic Women, will be the guest speaker when the Shoals Democratic Women meet Monday.
The program will be held at the IBEW 558, located at 1803 E. 17th St. A 6 p.m. meet and greet is scheduled and the program begins at 6:30 p.m.
Special music will be provided by Deja White King.
The public is invited.
