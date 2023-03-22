FLORENCE — Overcrowding has been an issue at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility dating back at least two decades.
County jails in Alabama, as well as state prisons, are in the same boat.
The overcrowding has also spilled over from the state into the counties.
There are inmates in county jails which are awaiting to be processed into state prisons, and they have been waiting for quite some time.
“We have 10 inmates waiting to be picked up by [the Alabama Department of Corrections]. That may not seem like a lot for a jail that’s averaging more than 280 prisoners per day, but every one person contributes to our overcrowding,” said Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton.
A federal court ruling led to the standing policy within the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) that inmates which are supposed to be processed into the state system should wait no longer than 30 days.
That hasn’t been the case for hundreds of prisoners waiting to be processed into the ADOC system.
In July 2021 ADOC officials told the TimesDaily there were 1,721 awaiting transfer into its system from county jails across the state. Since then, that number had dropped into the hundreds.
ADOC officials told the TimesDaily on Tuesday that as of last Friday, there were 210 inmates which have been in county jails for 30 or more days.
Why?
"There is no one simple answer as to why. There are many variables to that," wrote a representative from ADOC.
Out of the 10 prisoners in Lauderdale County awaiting to be transferred to a state prison, one of them has waited 165 days as of today.
Some have waited even longer.
Colbert County Sheriff Eric Balentine has nine prisoners waiting to be processed into ADOC. One of those prisoners has waited almost 330 days, while another has waited 310 days.
The range of waiting time to be transferred to an ADOC facility from Colbert County is anywhere from three weeks to 330 days. Balentine has four prisoners who have been waiting more than 150 days to be transferred.
“These nine are my responsibility. If something happen,s it’s not going to fall on the state, it’s on me because I’m housing them,” he said. “When those nine leave, there will be nine more to take their place.”
Much like Lauderdale County, Balentine is dealing with an aged prison that’s overcrowded. It’s built to hold 65 inmates but has a regular head count ranging from 80 to 100.
“I haven’t had time to inquire about these prisoners who have been waiting here 150 or more days,” he said. “I’m sure they are going to tell me they are overcrowded, too.”
Even county jails which are just within minutes of Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery County, where prisoners are processed into the ADOC system, are awaiting dozens to be transferred.
Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin said he has had as few as 15 prisoners awaiting to be transferred to Kilby and as many as 45. As of this week, Franklin said he has 26 prisoners which are still waiting to be transferred. He said at least five of those inmates have been in the jail more than 30 days.
“It just adds to the overcrowding we’ve had in the county jail for years,” Franklin said. “Our jail is built to hold 242 inmates, and we’ve been averaging 280 even before COVID hit.”
Franklin said it’s not uncommon for the jail to surpass the 300 mark. Last Monday, the Elmore County Jail had 309, he said.
But not all county jails in the state are dealing with inmates overstaying their welcome.
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said last week he doesn’t have a single inmate who has been waiting 30 days or more to be transferred into the ADOC system.
Last week Jones had 10 inmates scheduled to be sent to Kilby, but none have hit the 30-day mark.
“We’ve been fortunate in the last few months that we’ve seen more inmates which are scheduled to be taken to Kilby get transferred out of our jail,” Jones said. “Since COVID has slowed down, we are seeing more inmates get transferred into the ADOC system than we had when the height of the pandemic slowed everything down.”
Jones said some sheriffs may be unclear when the actual clock starts ticking on the ADOC to have an inmate transferred.
“The clock doesn’t start when the judge delivers an inmate the sentence,” said Jones, who is past president of the Alabama Sheriffs Association. “There are a lot more moving parts before that clock starts ticking.”
Jones said a full transcript of the court’s sentencing has to be sent and then accepted by ADOC before the days begin to count.
Whether the clock starts ticking then, or when the gavel hits the bench, there still are plenty of sheriffs playing the waiting game.
