MONTGOMERY — The Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama Inc. will receive a portion of $8.7 million being provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to assist low income Shoals residents with residential water and wastewater costs.
The agency will receive $216,685 to assist residents of Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale counties.
Grants from the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program assist qualified applicants with residential water and wastewater costs, according to an Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs news release.
The funding is provided regionally through 18 community action agencies in the state and includes all 67 counties.
"Lower-income families, particularly the elderly or those with children, need access to fresh water in their houses," Gov. Key Ivey said. "These grants will provide emergency assistance for paying water bills so families will not have to do without access to indoor water and wastewater services."
Community action agencies in the state will take applications and distribute payments based on qualifications and available funds. Payments are made directly to the utility companies and water boards on behalf of eligible households.
The funds provide by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is being administrated by ADECA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.