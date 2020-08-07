MONTGOMERY — After two days of newly reported cases below 1,000, the Alabama Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 1,626 new cases of COVID-19.
That brings the total since March to 93,402. The ADPH reports 1,654 deaths from the virus since March.
The seven-day average for new cases is now 1,415, according to the independent website BamaTracker. The website also notes that reported testing also increased Thursday, in correlation with the increased cases.
The state also reports that the percent positive of tests for the week of Aug. 1 had decreased to 14.6%. That’s of 63,658 reported tests.
In mid-July, the percentage of positive cases hit 16.7%.
In all, 736,594 Alabamians have been tested. Of those who were positive, 37,923 are presumed recovered, according to ADPH.
