FLORENCE — The state of Alabama has settled its part of a lawsuit filed by seven plaintiffs in a case involving two former foster parents who pleaded guilty of numerous forms of abuse against foster children in Lauderdale County.
The suits were filed in 2020 by Birmingham attorney Tommy James, who is representing seven victims in the case who were under the foster care of Daniel and Jenise Spurgeon.
The lawsuits called for $25 million in damages to each of the seven victims.
During a Wednesday hearing via a Zoom session in Lauderdale County Circuit Court Judge Gil Self's conference room, two minors who are among the plaintiffs and their parents, as well as attorneys representing the state, said they have reached an agreement for an undisclosed amount.
This was only the portion of the suit involving the Alabama Department of Human Resources and several employees for the department. The portion of the suit against the Spurgeons remains open.
Jenise Spurgeon pleaded guilty last February to 11 counts of aggravated child abuse as part of a plea agreement calling for her to serve one year in prison.
Her husband, Daniel Spurgeon, is serving a 25-year sentence in the case after pleading guilty in 2019 to 11 counts of aggravated child abuse, two counts of first-degree rape of a child under 12, and one count of sexual torture.
Both are dealing with similar charges in Florida involving crimes against foster children in that state, authorities said.
The suits allege the victims were sexually abused, physically abused, emotionally abused, verbally abused, raped, sexually and physically tortured, starved, punished excessively, and suffered additional types of child abuse and neglect from the Spurgeons.
During Jenise Spurgeon's sentencing hearing, it was revealed the years the victims were born ranged from 1996 to 2008.
The investigation revealed the abuse cases started in 2008, which was the year the Spurgeons moved to Florence. They were charged in 2017.
Jenise Spurgeon was charged with 100 counts of child abuse, 11 counts of first-degree human trafficking, 100 counts of endangering the welfare of a child, 100 counts of enticing a child for immoral purposes, and one count of domestic violence strangulation/suffocation.
Daniel Spurgeon was charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12, 115 counts of first-degree sexual abuse, 115 counts of enticing a child for immoral purposes, 122 counts of child abuse, four counts of first-degree sodomy, four counts of sexual torture, three counts of domestic violence by strangulation/suffocation, six counts of first-degree rape, 11 counts of first-degree human trafficking, and six counts of other sexual abuse-related charges.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.