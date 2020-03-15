The Alabama Supreme Court has suspended in-person court hearings statewide through April 16 in response to the coronavirus, with exceptions such as emergency child custody or protection from abuse hearings.
The order from the court also declares a state of emergency for the entire judicial branch in Alabama.
Local courthouse officials said they will seek ways to continue operating as normally as possible while complying with the order.
"Primarily, I want to protect our staff," Lauderdale County Circuit Court Judge Gil Self said. "We want to protect the personnel at the courthouse and protect the public.
"I had met with the department heads (Friday) and we were already taking measures toward eliminating crowds. For instance, my dockets that involve 50 to 150 people were eliminated for next week."
Self said they will try to work with the public to extend deadlines if an individual is not feeling well. In addition, a lot of work can be done online or over the phone.
"We're going to do what we can to eliminate in-person contact," he said. "We still have to protect everybody's constitutional rights and that will be accomplished.
"We'll be at the courthouse doing our jobs. It's just we're going to have to find alternative ways to do them, and try not to bring people to the courthouse. We have to err to the side of caution."
Colbert County District Court Judge Chad Coker said court officials already had planned to meet Monday to discuss strategies.
Coker said it is important to remember that the state order includes exceptions in needed cases.
"We are not going to infringe on any constitutional rights of any defendant," he said. "Cases involving protection from abuse, the safety of a child or any other person, and emergency hearings will continue."
Coker said they may consider conducting court proceedings through means such as videoconferencing or over the phone.
The order lists additional exceptions including trials that already are in progress and hearings involving temporary injunctive relief, emergency mental health orders, emergencies involving protection of elderly or vulnerable people, anything involving public health directly related to the COVID-19 virus, an emergent proceeding needed by by law enforcement, and other exceptions approved by Chief Justice Tom Parker.
