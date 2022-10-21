MONTGOMERY — Alabama's unemployment rate held at 2.6% while the Shoals rate dropped to 2.7% in September, according to figures released today by the Alabama Department of Labor.
State unemployment remains at 2.6%
- By Bernie Delinski Staff Writer
