MONTGOMERY — Alabama's January 2023 unemployment rate remained unchanged from December 2022, according to Gov. Kay Ivey's office.There were 58,411 people listed as being unemployed compared to the 60,270 listed in December."We have been enjoying a period of low unemployment, high wages and high jobs count for some time now, and I believe that more is yet to come," Ivey said in a news release.Counties with the lowest unemployment rate include Shelby at 1.8%, Morgan at 2% and Marsha, Madison, Limestone and Cullman counties at 2.1%.Colbert County's unemployment rate increased to 3.3% in January compared to 2.6% in December. Lauderdale County's unemployment, likewise, jumped to 2.7% in January compared to 2.2% in December.Florence's unemployment rate rose from 2.4% in December to 2.7% in January.
