Virus Outbreak New York
Nurses and their supporters call for a moment of silence at a graveyard in the Bronx borough of New York on Nov. 19, 2020. The nurses were demonstrating to bring attention to the the lack of preparedness for a coronavirus second wave. The Alabama Hospital Association is calling for a statewide moment of silence for families who are impacted by COVID and health care workers. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

 Seth Wenig

A statewide moment of silence is planned for noon Tuesday to remember the more than 12,000 Alabamians who lost their lives to COVID-19.

bernie.delinski@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5739.

