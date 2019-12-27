FLORENCE — The police department and Fire Station 1 are receiving makeovers as part of the city of Florence's efforts to upgrade its buildings.
The police and fire improvements will cost more than $800,000 combined, Mayor Steve Holt said.
The Station 1 work, including the roof, is expected to cost about $550,000, he said. The police station likely will cost about $275,000.
"Our plan is for this fiscal year to start with Station 1 and the lower level of the police department," Holt said. "Then the next fiscal year, we'll do the upper level of the police department and whatever station the fire chief believes is needed next."
Station 1 is at 402 S. Wood Ave. Fire Chief Jeff Perkins said he envisions Station 2 at 3722 Florence Blvd. as the next in line.
"Then from there, we'll pick and see which one would need it more than the others," Perkins said.
The other stations are Station 3 at 1301 N. Wood Ave., Station 4 at 3501 Huntsville Road, and Station 5 at 910 Cox Creek Parkway.
"Station 1 should be completed at least by March, as long as they don't run into something," Perkins said.
The work started about a month ago.
"It'll be a whole different place, and it needs it," the chief said. "It needed this face-lift."
The project includes new paint, complete renovations of the bathrooms and fixtures, and work on the flooring, ceiling and apparatus room, Perkins said.
Holt said Station 1 was built in 1968.
"So, it's over 50 years old, and we have men and women living there 24/7. We just have to take care of our properties," he said. "We're doing Station 1 from the roof to the foundation. You'll have essentially a new building.
"My goal is to do one station a year. Depending on resources, if we could do two in one year I'd be OK with that."
Perkins said the work has been needed.
"These stations haven't had anything done in several, several years," he said. "It's just time. Some still have the original flooring, so you never know what you may run into when you start this project. We want to make sure it's done right and lasts for years."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.