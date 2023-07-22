Lardell Goodloe, electrical technology instructor from J.F. Drake State Community and Technical College, left, helps Jeffery Johnson, 12, with his solar car Friday outside of the Sheffield Public Library. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
SHEFFIELD — Children on Friday tested out the solar-powered cars they've built during weekly sessions of STEM camp at the Michael Center.
It was the culminating event for the annual camp, whereby Lardell Goodloe, an electrical instructor at Drake State Community and Technical College in Huntsville, showcased the small cars outside the Sheffield Public Library.
Six cars, including Goodloe's, made it to Friday's good-natured competition on the sidewalk outside the library.
The camp, which was hosted by the VFW 8640 Long Hodges Low auxiliary, is is in its fourth year. It was open to all Shoals area youth. This year's participants ranged in age from 4 to 18.
"These kids did a really good job building their cars," Goodloe said. "We had three new children in today's group and they jumped right in and helped put the finishing touches on the cars."
Once the group arrived at the library they awaited the sun to shine, providing the needed window of time necessary to race the cars.
In the end, it was four-year-old Aaliyah Gill's car that took first place, followed closely by that of 12-year-old Jeffrey Johnson of Florence.
"The car performed pretty well, I thought," Johnson said. "I didn't really expect to win, but I thought the car did a good job."
Goodloe, who grew up in Sheffield, said the camp is his way of giving back to the community.
The megatronics teacher said the exposure to robotics and technology for young children provides a strong base for not only their schooling but their future.
"STEM touches everything we do and the best time for these children to learn is when they're young," Goodloe said. "They really take it all in. I love to see these kids learning and having fun."
