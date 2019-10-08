TUSCUMBIA — There will be a "Stop the Violence" rally Sunday from 3-6 p.m. at the Willie Green Center, sponsored by Growing Minds.
The rally entitled, "Stop The Violence: Unity is Strength, Division is Weakness" will include guest speakers and musical entertainment throughout the evening.
Organizer Marquis Booker said the rally is free to the public and includes barbecue, snow cones, popcorn and more.
The event is in conjunction with October being National Bullying Prevention Month.
Guest speakers include Andre Mcgahee, Wesley Thompson and Tim Alexander.
Entertainment will be provided by Unique Kru, La; Yamii, Eighty HD; Staysleep Loso and Staysleep Weible.
The Willie Green Center is located at 609 Southeast Street, Tuscumbia.
