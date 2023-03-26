FLORENCE — Crews spent much of Saturday restoring power, while many residents were picking up debris and evaluating damage to their homes after a major thunderstorm ripped through the Shoals Friday night.
Ashely Ravenscraft, meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Huntsville, said a team was in the Shoals assessing the damage to determine whether it was caused by tornadoes or straight-line winds.
"There's the potential that we had several tornadoes, but we'll know more about that once the survey teams come back," she said.
Ravenscraft said the National Weather Service is posting updates on the assessment on social media and its website, but it is possible a team will have to return for additional surveys.
"There were very powerful tornadoes to our west in the Mississippi area," she said. "Luckily for us, it doesn't look like our damage is nearly as extensive as it was there."
Those tornadoes were responsible for at least 23 deaths, according to reports.
Sheffield Utilities General Manager Steve Hargrove said approximately 20 to 25 three-phase power poles are down. Three-phase power is a method of alternating current power generation, transmission and distribution, and repairing them involves a great deal of work.
"We've got a lot of downed poles," he said. "A lot are three phase. But we've got a lot of support coming from Huntsville Utilities and Tishomingo, Mississippi."
He said eight three-phase poles are down in the Rivermont area alone.
Hargrove said it is difficult to gauge how long repairs will take. Around noon Saturday, he said he hoped everything would be restored within 48 to 60 hours.
He said they are providing updates on the Sheffield Utilities: Outage Alerts Facebook page.
Hargrove cautioned that many lines are down, and everyone needs to stay away from them.
"Assuming everything is live is the best approach," he said. "Even if it's laying on road, don't drive your car over it."
Florence Electricity Department Manager Mary McDuffa said they initially had 22,300 power outages, and were down to about 10,000 by noon Saturday. She said Russellville Utilities crews are assisting Florence.
"There is just so much damage," she said. "We've been working all night and working all day. It's going to be a long process. It's probably going to be another two or three days before all the power is back on."
In Sheffield, the Rivermont subdivision was among the hardest hit areas.
"Around 11 o'clock the windows were shaking," said James Johnson, while examining a power pole that fell in the yard of his Rivermont home. "The wind was howling."
In Florence, a large tree fell on Abba Reed's Wood Avenue home.
"It was scary," Reed said. "You never know when it's going to happen to you."
She said her car's alarm started sounding, so she looked outside.
"That's when I realized my carport was completely gone," Reed said. "I try to look at it in a positive light. Everybody's safe."
In Muscle Shoals, the storm ripped away a section of a wall at Mayer Electric Supply on Wildwood Street.
Johnny Grissom of Mayer Electric said he received a call late Friday night after the alarm went off.
"I'm glad we've got our power back," Grissom said Saturday morning, as he looked out at the gaping hole.
He said they will be open for business on Monday.
Emergency management agency officials in Lauderdale and Colbert counties said there are numerous reports of trees and power lines down.
Lauderdale EMA Director George Grabryan said Plantations Springs subdivision in the St. Florian area is among locations that were hit hard.
"We've got a fair amount of damage in the county," he said. "Fortunately, there was no loss of life."
