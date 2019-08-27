A relentless downpour dumping more than 9 inches of rain at some locations Sunday caused flash flooding throughout the Shoals that entered some buildings and delayed schools Monday in Cherokee.
The National Weather Service office in Huntsville sent out a graphic Monday that showed heavy rainfall amounts, all of which were concentrated in the Shoals.
They included 9.34 inches in northeast Colbert County and 9.23 inches just north of that area in Lauderdale County. Florence had 6.53 inches in downtown and east Florence areas. Many locations saw more than 3 inches.
Nobody was injured, but emergency workers had to free two people who were trapped in a vehicle amid floodwaters in Cherokee, authorities said.
George Grabryan, director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency, said downtown Florence and the St. Florian and Shoal Creek areas seemed to receive the heaviest rainfall in the county.
Colbert EMA Director Michael David Smith said emergency crews rescued two people around 9 p.m. Sunday who were in a vehicle trapped in water due to flooding at Mulberry Lane, just off Moody Lane in Cherokee.
Smith said shoulder damage was reported at the Steenson Hollow Marina, and various flooding reports came across from Cherokee to east of Muscle Shoals.
Conditions reached such a level that the weather service went beyond a flash flood warning and issued a rare flash flood emergency while rain deluged the Shoals.
"It just built and kept back-building," weather service meteorologist Jennifer Saari said. "It rode along that boundary and shifted just a little bit west."
To put a perspective on how rarely a emergency-type warning is issued, Saari said the weather service does so for flash floods and tornadoes. The last time it did so for a tornado was on April 27, 2011.
Cherokee schools were delayed two hours Monday due to water-covered roads, particularly in the Mulberry Road area, Colbert Superintendent Gale Satchel said.
"There had to be detours worked out to get the students from that area bused to school, so we had to delay the beginning of school," Satchel said.
In Tuscumbia, flash flooding caused water to rise quickly on Cave Street at the end zone of Deshler High School's Howard Chappell Stadium.
Tuscumbia Superintendent Darryl Aikerson met with engineers and city officials Monday to discuss the floodwaters that rose past the Cave Street-side end zone up to yardage markings.
"The water never completely covered the field and within 30 minutes had receded, but we certainly needed to meet with the project manager for Warner Athletics to discuss correcting this," Aikerson said.
Only one of two pumps was engaged during Sunday's flash floods, officials said.
Howard Chappell Stadium over the summer has gone through a $6.7 million renovation project with a resurfaced field and track, and three retention/detention ponds to reroute water to Spring Creek.
That project is set for completion this week, in time for Deshler's home opener against Russellville on Friday.
"I hate that it happened, but I'm glad it happened before the project was completed so (project) engineers could see the issue firsthand and address it." Aikerson said. "There's more work to be done on two of the ponds and the Cave Street drainage system, but we're confident it's going to be taken care of."
Aikerson said talks with engineers revealed that the volume and velocity of the running water forced it to pass up the drains and settle on the field temporarily.
"It's a matter of rerouting water and making sure we have the proper drainage," he said.
At Florence Square Shopping Center, at the intersection of Cox Creek Parkway and Florence Boulevard, flooding seeped into Bargain Hunt and a vacant building alongside it, property manager Billy Thomas said.
The flooding came in through the back of the buildings and spilled into the front parking lot, Thomas said. Bargain Hunter remained closed Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.