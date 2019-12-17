Two fatalities have been confirmed in northern Lawrence County after a severe storm moved through the area early Monday night, according to authorities.
Town Creek Mayor Mike Parker said the deaths were along Lawrence County 265, also known as Blue Hollow Road, southeast of Town Creek.
“I can confirm two fatalities and houses or mobile homes destroyed,” he said. “Emergency personnel are working the scene now.”
North Courtland Police Chief Spencer Butler said at 5:20 p.m. power lines and trees were down just north of town and he believes it is from tornadic activity. He said no injuries have been reported.
“Trees are down and debris is everywhere,” said Butler. “Power lines are down in the field just north of RKM," also known as Sivley Fuel and Convenient Store at Lawrence County 150 and Alabama 20).
