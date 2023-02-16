FLORENCE — The Shoals is under an enhanced risk for severe storms today with a threat that has many local schools choosing to close.
The storm system is expected to come in sometime from noon to 3 p.m., although forecasters stress that is an approximation.
An enhanced risk is the third of five levels of storm threats the National Weather Service issues.
The weather service issued an update Wednesday that listed tornadoes, damaging winds, hail up to 1-inch wide and flash flooding among threats.
The storms will produce 1 to 3 inches of rainfall, according to the update.
Florence, Muscle Shoals, Russellville, Sheffield and Tuscumbia City Schools, Kilby Laboratory School and Lauderdale County Schools are closed today.
Colbert County Schools and Mars Hill Bible School will have an E-Learning Day.
Shoals Christian School is dismissing at 11 a.m. for a scheduled professional development day.
Northwest-Shoals Community College announced both of its campuses in Phil Campbell and Muscle Shoals will close their campus-based operations. All classes will operate in a virtual format.
The University of North Alabama announced will transition to the Hy-Flex learning module. All courses will move to the Canvas platform just for that day.
Michael David Smith, director of the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency, said the enhanced risk and timing for the potential for severe weather were reasons many schools decided to close.
"There wouldn't be enough time to bring kids in and then let them out for early dismissal," Smith said.
He said an enhanced risk means there is a more than 50% chance of severe storms.
Smith said Colbert County storm shelters are open today.
Lauderdale EMA Director George Grabryan said they have buildings that are designated as shelters, and they will contact the owners of the buildings to find out whether they are making them available and pass the information on to the public if severe weather approaches.
Grabryan said it might seem early in the year for such weather, but this could be one of those dangerous north Alabama spring storms.
"It's your normal threat we have when these things come through," he said. "People need to be aware of that, because we've got a lot of energy out there."
