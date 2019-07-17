A strong storm this morning caused early morning power outages in Florence and heavy rainfall continues as Lauderdale and Colbert counties are under a flash flood warning until 12:30 p.m., authorities said.
The outages affected 10,000 to 12,000 customers but virtually all power has been restored, Florence Electricity Department Manager Richard Morrissey said.
Morrissey said the Oakland substation went out around 5:50 a.m. and power was restored by 7:25 a.m. Downtown areas were impacted by a 6:30 a.m. outage after a Tennessee Valley Authority line was hit. Power was restored at approximately 7:15 a.m.
"The good news is, most everyone is back in power," Morrissey said. "We had a couple of faults in lines that knocked out a lot of people."
Sheffield Utilities General Manager Steve Hargrove said they only incurred a few individual outages. Tuscumbia Utilities officials reported the same thing. Power has been restored in those cases.
Lauderdale EMA Deputy Director Tim Greer said a street was closed at Grisham Road due to flooding. He said there are reports of downed trees near Happy Hollow Market and Lauderdale 47 and 94; Lauderdale 27; near the intersection of Lauderdale 94 and 344; and near the intersection of Lauderdale 7 and 639.
Colbert County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Smith said some flooding was reported along Woodward Avenue and a few other locations and a tree was downed in the Rose Trail community.
The Shoals received 1.77 inches of rain in a three-hour period ending shortly before 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. That came on top of 1.14 inches that fell in the previous 24 hours.
